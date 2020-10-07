Manhunt underway after Indonesian seaman busts out of S. Korean quarantine facility hours before release

An Indonesian seaman in his 20s bust out of a quarantine facility in South Korea by digging under a wall, just hours before he was due to complete his mandatory two-week isolation and be released.

Authorities suspect the man had intended to remain illegally in the country after his initial ship crew visa expired, a growing trend among foreign sailors entering the country in recent months.

“The person had tested negative for coronavirus and showed no symptoms during the isolation period,” health ministry spokesman Son Young-rae told reporters.

The man reportedly dug a tunnel under a wall and fled to the facility in Jung-gu, Seoul on October 4 at approximately 7pm local time.

He left behind all his possessions and is believed to have fled with only his wallet in his pocket.

A manhunt for the fugitive is currently underway as police trawl through CCTV footage of the area to track him down.

All people entering South Korea must undergo a mandatory two-week self-isolation regardless of whether they have Covid-19 symptoms or not.

A total of 29,904 people are currently in self-isolation in the country; 23,257 foreign nationals and 6,647 Koreans

Some 1,250 people have been prosecuted for violating quarantine rules in the country while a further 1,045 are under investigation.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 114 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 24,353 cases, with the death toll currently reported as 425 deaths from Covid-19.

