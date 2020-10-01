3 Indian soldiers killed, 5 wounded by Pakistani troops in Kashmir – Indian Army

India has said that three of its soldiers were killed by Pakistan during a recent cross-border clash in disputed Kashmir. The Pakistan Army has previously accused India of injuring a civilian.

Indian Army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Rajesh Kalia said two soldiers had been killed and four wounded in what was “an unprovoked ceasefire violation” by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir. Kalia said Indian troops returned fire after being attacked.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand told reporters that two more Indian soldiers had been critically wounded by Pakistani troops in a separate incident on Wednesday night. One of the soldiers later died in a hospital. “[Our] own troops responded strongly to enemy fire,” Anand said.

Islamabad did not comment on these allegations. The Pakistan Army had previously accused India of violating the ceasefire with small arms and mortars on Wednesday, and injuring a 65-year-old woman.

Cross-border shelling regularly occurs along the LoC, and both sides report military and civilian casualties. Each claims Kashmir as its territory, blaming the other for the hostilities.

