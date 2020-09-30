 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Fighter jet breaking sound barrier sparks fears of huge explosion in Paris, interrupts Roland Garros (VIDEOS)

30 Sep, 2020 10:14
Get short URL
Fighter jet breaking sound barrier sparks fears of huge explosion in Paris, interrupts Roland Garros (VIDEOS)
© Serge Arnal/ Global Look Press / Keystone Press Agency
A fighter jet breaking the sound barrier rattled Paris on Wednesday prompting a wave of panic and confusion across the French capital as people speculated about the cause of the enormous explosion.

Play at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros was briefly interrupted as the sonic boom echoed in the distance, just before midday local time.

Amid the alarm, Paris police reassured everyone, revealing the source of the “explosion” as merely a jet aircraft breaking the sound barrier as it went supersonic.

"A very large noise was heard across Paris and the surrounding region. It was not an explosion, but a fighter plane which crossed the sound barrier," the police tweeted. 

"Don't clog up the emergency lines!"

The French defence ministry said the jet was scrambled as an emergency measure to assist a commercial airliner which had lost contact with air traffic control and it had permission to break the sound barrier.

The city was already on high alert after a recent terrorist attack targeting the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Two journalists were stabbed in the incident, after the attacker targeted the former offices in a failed arson plot.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies