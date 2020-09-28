 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Malta seeks return of ancient shark tooth gifted to British prince by David Attenborough

28 Sep, 2020 17:05
Get short URL
Malta seeks return of ancient shark tooth gifted to British prince by David Attenborough
Britain's Prince George holds the tooth of a giant shark given to him by David Attenborough on September 24. © Kensington Palace/Handout via REUTERS
A prehistoric shark tooth that was gifted to Britain’s Prince George by zoologist David Attenborough last week is being sought by Malta, which argues that the artifact should be on display where it was originally excavated.

The veteran broadcaster discovered the ancient incisor while on a family holiday in the late 1960s. Kensington Palace announced in recent days that the 94-year-old gave it to the seven-year-old prince when he attended a private viewing of his latest documentary with members of the royal family.

The fossil dates back a staggering 23 million years and once belonged to a megalodon, an extinct species of giant shark that could grow up to 16 meters in length.

RT
A megalodon shark tooth and the tooth of a Great White Shark. © ZUMAPRESS.com/Global Look Press

The palace’s touting of the exchange now looks set to spark a minor diplomatic standoff over the artifact, with Malta’s Culture Minister Jose Herrera vowing to “set the ball rolling” to get it back.

“There are some artifacts that are important to Maltese natural heritage and which ended up abroad and deserve to be retrieved,” Herrera told the Times of Malta.

“We rightly give a lot of attention to historical and artistic artefacts. However, it is not always the case with our natural history. I am determined to direct a change in this attitude,” the minister added.

Kensington Palace and David Attenborough have both yet to comment publicly on the matter.

Also on rt.com US Congress members accused of trying to BLACKMAIL UK into returning Elgin Marbles to Greece

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies