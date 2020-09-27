Award-winning Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi dies in apparent suicide

Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi has been found dead at her home in Tokyo following an apparent suicide. The 40-year-old mother of two won several Japanese Academy Awards.

Reports in Japanese media indicate Takeuchi was found by her actor husband Taiki Nakabayashi at their home in Shibuya Ward after she took her own life.

Takeuchi appeared in numerous Japanese films and TV shows. She also won several awards throughout her career, including scooping the best actress in a leading role award three years in a row, between 2004 and 2007, in the Japanese Academy Awards.

The actress shot to prominence in the Asuka television series and was the face of numerous commercials. She appeared in the film Ring and played a female Sherlock Holmes in the 2018 HBO series Miss Sherlock, which was broadcast in several countries.

