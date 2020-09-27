 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Award-winning Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi dies in apparent suicide

27 Sep, 2020 12:03
Get short URL
Award-winning Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi dies in apparent suicide
Yuko Takeuchi was found dead at her home in Shibuya Ward. © Global Look Press via ZUMA Press
Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi has been found dead at her home in Tokyo following an apparent suicide. The 40-year-old mother of two won several Japanese Academy Awards.

Reports in Japanese media indicate Takeuchi was found by her actor husband Taiki Nakabayashi at their home in Shibuya Ward after she took her own life. 

Takeuchi appeared in numerous Japanese films and TV shows. She also won several awards throughout her career, including scooping the best actress in a leading role award three years in a row, between 2004 and 2007, in the Japanese Academy Awards. 

The actress shot to prominence in the Asuka television series and was the face of numerous commercials. She appeared in the film Ring and played a female Sherlock Holmes in the 2018 HBO series Miss Sherlock, which was broadcast in several countries. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies