4 injured in knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris

25 Sep, 2020 10:36
Four people have been injured in a knife attack near the former offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced. The magazine was the target of a deadly terrorist attack in 2015.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area while a security operation is underway.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

