4 injured in knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris

Four people have been injured in a knife attack near the former offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced. The magazine was the target of a deadly terrorist attack in 2015.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area while a security operation is underway. 🔵🔴ALERTE NEWS: Très gros dispositif policier déployé dans le 11eme. Attaque à l’arme blanche non loin des locaux de Charlie Hebdo. pic.twitter.com/67i5TM5FKM — news-alertes (@alertes_news) September 25, 2020 DETAILS TO FOLLOW