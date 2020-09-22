Major explosion rocks southern Lebanon (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

A powerful explosion has occurred in southern Lebanese village of Qana. Footage from the scene shows a large plume of smoke and dust emerging from the site of the blast. The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

The explosion rocked the village on Tuesday, multiple videos emerging online show.

لا معلومات حتى الآن حول ما حدث في بلدة عين قانا الجنوبية. وسحب الدخان تغطي المنطقة. pic.twitter.com/JQsGCrrE95 — سحر حسين غدار (@sahar_ghaddar) September 22, 2020

I just got a confirmation from a local citizen from AIN Qana next to Jbaa" region in the south. Citizen reported hearing a huge explosion. #Breaking#Lebanon#Newspic.twitter.com/6eVF9TVRKK — D® Phil (@philabouzeid) September 22, 2020

According to preliminary reports, the explosion occurred near the village’s gas station and cemetery.

معلومات أولية انفجار محطة بنزين هام انفجار محطة المحروقات في عين قانا. 🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴 هيهات_منا_الذلة كل_بيت_عاشوراء 🏴 🏴🏴🏴🏴 pic.twitter.com/o5yInaVb3a — sheeth ztrماحد يتفلسف بسقرط وبأفلط وبأرسط اكبرنيفة (@TitoZtr) September 22, 2020

It is not clear what exactly has been hit by the blast. Imagery from the scene suggests the explosion caused heavy damage to buildings nearby.

بعض الصور التي ترد الآن من مكان الإنفجار في قرية عين قانا الجنوبية. pic.twitter.com/vwXd2KBA8p — سحر حسين غدار (@sahar_ghaddar) September 22, 2020

Several people were injured by the blast, Reuters is reporting, citing security sources. Exact figures were not immediately available.

إنفجار في بلدة #عين_قانا الجنوبية #لبنانpic.twitter.com/9T5sWpLBPC — S a i d H a r i r i 🇱🇧سعيد حريري (@saidhariri) September 22, 2020

