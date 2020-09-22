 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Major explosion rocks southern Lebanon (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

22 Sep, 2020 12:25
Major explosion rocks southern Lebanon (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
© Twitter / @philabouzeid
A powerful explosion has occurred in southern Lebanese village of Qana. Footage from the scene shows a large plume of smoke and dust emerging from the site of the blast. The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

The explosion rocked the village on Tuesday, multiple videos emerging online show.

According to preliminary reports, the explosion occurred near the village’s gas station and cemetery.

It is not clear what exactly has been hit by the blast. Imagery from the scene suggests the explosion caused heavy damage to buildings nearby.

Several people were injured by the blast, Reuters is reporting, citing security sources. Exact figures were not immediately available.

