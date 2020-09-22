 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Making news not faking news: Watch Deepfake Donald Trump on his first day working at RT

22 Sep, 2020 11:38
If all doesn’t go well for Donald Trump at the polls on November 3, then don’t worry Mr President, just hop on a plane to Moscow because there’s a job waiting for you at RT.

After all, the mainstream media has accused RT and Trump of working together to swing elections for years, so they might as well do it for real. What would it look like? Well, here is footage of the secret negotiations that have already taken place.

Hold your headlines – the video isn’t real, it’s a deepfake for the purposes of satire (yes, unfortunately we live in a time where we do have to point this out). What won’t be fake, however, is RT’s coverage of the US election on November 3, so tune in and log on for that.

Seriously though, Mr President, if you do want a job let us know, the canteen is very reasonable.

