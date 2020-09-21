 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Nailed it’: Prospect of ‘Passion of the Christ’ film sequel brings deluge of online jibes

21 Sep, 2020 18:47
Get short URL
‘Nailed it’: Prospect of ‘Passion of the Christ’ film sequel brings deluge of online jibes
FILE PHOTO ©  FRANCOIS GUILLOT
Actor Jim Caviezel has confirmed that a sequel to ‘The Passion of the Christ’ was in development – and inadvertently let loose thousands of Twitter comedians, riffing on the mere concept of such a movie existing.

Caviezel, who played Jesus in the 2004 feature, revealed to Breitbart on Monday that writer and director Mel Gibson had sent him a third draft of the script for the follow-up flick. “It’s going to be the biggest film in world history,” Caviezel proclaimed.

The online community, however, could not take the idea of the Bible adaptation becoming a franchise seriously – especially since Christ’s story in the film had a definitive ending, just like it did in the good book.

The main joke on Twitter was that ‘Passion of the Christ 2’ was going to be a ridiculously shoe-horned, commercialized sequel. Twitter wags workshopped taglines like “Crucify This” and “Just imagine the prophets.”

Others, meanwhile, focused on the future film’s subtitles. Besides crucifixion puns like “Passion of the Christ 2: Nailed It,” many commenters envisioned a franchise modeled after the ‘Fast and Furious’ action flicks, ending with “Passion of the Christ presents Hobbs and Shaw.”

Back in 2004 Mel Gibson’s original film was the center of multiple controversies. The movie was criticized for supposed biblical inaccuracy and the depiction of excessive violence, while Gibson was also accused of promoting anti-Semitism in the film.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies