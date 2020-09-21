‘Nailed it’: Prospect of ‘Passion of the Christ’ film sequel brings deluge of online jibes

Actor Jim Caviezel has confirmed that a sequel to ‘The Passion of the Christ’ was in development – and inadvertently let loose thousands of Twitter comedians, riffing on the mere concept of such a movie existing.

Caviezel, who played Jesus in the 2004 feature, revealed to Breitbart on Monday that writer and director Mel Gibson had sent him a third draft of the script for the follow-up flick. “It’s going to be the biggest film in world history,” Caviezel proclaimed.

The online community, however, could not take the idea of the Bible adaptation becoming a franchise seriously – especially since Christ’s story in the film had a definitive ending, just like it did in the good book.

The main joke on Twitter was that ‘Passion of the Christ 2’ was going to be a ridiculously shoe-horned, commercialized sequel. Twitter wags workshopped taglines like “Crucify This” and “Just imagine the prophets.”

It's happening! Passion of the Christ 2 officially in the works. pic.twitter.com/1FicWPepEP — Roberto (@buddiepowerVO) September 21, 2020

Passion Of The Christ 2 - just imagine the prophets. — Richard Luck (@RMGLUCK2017) September 21, 2020

Others, meanwhile, focused on the future film’s subtitles. Besides crucifixion puns like “Passion of the Christ 2: Nailed It,” many commenters envisioned a franchise modeled after the ‘Fast and Furious’ action flicks, ending with “Passion of the Christ presents Hobbs and Shaw.”

Passion of the Christ 2 : Nailed ItPassion of the Christ 2 : No More NailsPassion of the Christ 2 : Three Days LaterPassion of the Christ 2 : Now He's Really CrossPassion of the Christ 2 : Palm FundayPassion of the Christ 2 : Hot Crossed Guns https://t.co/gil5LGClZP — James Holyoake VA (@JamesHVoices) September 21, 2020

Passion of the ChristPassion of the Christ 2Passion of the Christ Tokyo DriftPassion and ChristPassionate ChristPassion of the Christ 6Passionate 7Passion of the Christ presents Hobbs and Shaw — Dave (@davechannel) September 21, 2020

Passion Of The Christ 2: Back In The Habit https://t.co/X4pxBidG1E — Dr. Nowt (@Dr_Nowt) September 21, 2020

Back in 2004 Mel Gibson’s original film was the center of multiple controversies. The movie was criticized for supposed biblical inaccuracy and the depiction of excessive violence, while Gibson was also accused of promoting anti-Semitism in the film.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!