British-French actor Michael Lonsdale, star of Moonraker & The Day of the Jackal, dies aged 89

21 Sep, 2020 14:41
(L) Portrait of the French actor Michael Lonsdale taken on May 20, 1975 at the Cannes Film festival © AFP; (R) Cast member Michael Lonsdale poses during a photocall for his film Il Villaggio Di Cartone at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2011. © REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
British-French actor Michael Lonsdale, who was most widely recognised for playing the villain opposite James Bond in 'Moonraker', died on Monday aged 89.

Bilingual Lonsdale had a storied film and theatre career, notching up more than 200 roles in both French and English over the course of six-decades.

As well as appearing as 007’s nemesis Hugo Drax in the Bond classic, Lonsdale also played the roles of detective Claude Lebel in The Day of the Jackal, and M Dupont d'Ivry in The Remains of the Day.

Lonsdale playing the role of Hugo Drax in Moonraker. © Supplied by FilmStills.net/ Global Look Press

Despite these prominent parts in iconic films perhaps the highlight of his career came when he played the role of a Trappist monk in Des hommes et des dieux (Of Gods and Men) in 2010.

The film is based on true events that took place during the Algerian civil war in the 1990s and it tells the story of seven French monks who were murdered after being kidnapped from their monastery. Lonsdale won his first and only Cesar award - the French version of the Oscars - for his part in the film.

The actor was born to a French mother and an English father in Paris in 1931. He died at his home in the French capital on Monday.

Michael Lonsdale accepting the Best Supporting Actor award during the 36th Cesar Awards Ceremony in Paris. © Xinhua/Laurent Zabulon/ Global Look Press

