Cargo plane ploughs into barrier after crash-landing at Mogadishu airport (PHOTOS)

A twin-engine aircraft carrying cargo to Somalia slid off the runway and rammed into a concrete fence after landing at Mogadishu airport. Photos from the scene show the airframe was severely damaged in the impact.

The Fokker aircraft crash-landed at Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport on Saturday. The turboprop plane is reported to have belonged to Kenya’s Silverstone Air.

It is not immediately clear what could have caused the incident. Local reports suggest the narrow-body airplane veered off the runway and hit the fence. The aircraft looks damaged beyond repair, with the cockpit completely shattered.

Kenyan registered plane 5YMHT , Fokker 50, slid off the runway at Mogadishu Aden Adde Airport this morning No fatalities co pilot slightly injured and captain was stuck in the cockpit for a while. Silverstone air services doing domestic flights within Somalia. pic.twitter.com/oIUq57lHC1 — Jax #WhyILoveKenya🇰🇪💖 (@Jackie_Arkle) September 19, 2020

The authorities have dispatched rescue crews to deal with the incident. Conflicting reports say four to five people were evacuated from the plane. No casualties have been reported so far, although some crew members were injured.

The Aden Adde airport is home to foreign diplomatic missions and is a gateway for humanitarian shipments delivered to Somalia. The East African nation is still reeling from three decades of hostilities, and relies heavily on international aid.

Also on rt.com Seven killed after plane loaded with money crashes in South Sudan (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!