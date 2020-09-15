 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US army helicopter crashes in Syria's north – state media
US army helicopter crashes in Syria's north – state media

15 Sep, 2020 09:39
US army helicopter crashes in Syria's north – state media
An American military helicopter has crashed in Syria’s Al-Hasakah province, the Syrian state-run media reported, citing local sources.

According to SANA, the US helicopter crashed in the countryside near the town of Al-Yaarubiyah in Syria’s northeast, close to the Iraqi border. Citing local sources, the outlet reported that US armored vehicles were deployed to the crash site.

SANA did not say what type of helicopter it was and whether there were casualties.

The Pentagon and the US forces in Syria and Iraq have not yet commented on the report.

In 2018, a US Army Sikorsky HH-60 Pave Hawk search and rescue helicopter crashed in western Iraq near the Syrian border, killing all seven people on board.

