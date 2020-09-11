 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Powerful explosion at battery shop in Iran kills 1, damages 30 buildings (VIDEOS)

11 Sep, 2020 17:28
File photo © Atta Kenare/AFP
A massive explosion ripped through a battery store in Nasimshahr, a city in Iran’s Tehran province, killing at least one person and damaging 30 surrounding buildings as well as nearby cars.

The explosion happened on Friday evening local time, in the city some 15 kilometers southwest of Tehran. Videos from the area show shattered glass and debris everywhere, and fire trucks still on the scene.

The blast wave smashed glass in a wide radius and was so strong that some of the buildings saw their walls crack, the municipal fire chief said, according to the Mehr news agency. 

“This accident, the exact cause of which is still unknown, has caused damage to more than 32 vehicles,” fire chief Kian Sultanpour said. About 30 buildings were affected by the blast.

One person who was inside the shop died in the explosion, Sultanpour confirmed. The three-story building was partially destroyed.

The Nasimshahr blast is the latest in a series of explosions occurring across Iran since June, starting with missile depots and nuclear research sites, but since affecting power plants, chemical factories and shops as well. 

While officials have attributed the explosions to a variety of causes, from faulty wiring to industrial accidents, the unusual frequency has led to speculation that a cyber war with Israel might be taking place. 

Also on rt.com Iran explosions: Did Israel and the US just start a cyber war?

