Afghan VP dodges death as deadly roadside bomb blast kills at least 10 in Kabul

9 Sep, 2020 06:02
A smoke plume rises following an explosion targeting the convoy of VP Amrullah Saleh. ©Najiba NOORI / AFP
A smoke plume rises following an explosion targeting the convoy of VP Amrullah Saleh. ©Najiba NOORI / AFP
The motorcade of Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh was apparently targeted in an assassination attempt. A roadside bomb went off as the vehicles passed by, killing at least 10 people but leaving the top official unharmed.

The deadly incident happened on Wednesday morning in the Taimani area in northwestern Kabul. The powerful explosion left the street covered with rubble and seriously damaged one of the cars.

At least 10 people were killed by the explosion and 10 others were injured, including some of Saleh’s bodyguards.

Saleh himself was unharmed in the attack, his son Ebad tweeted. The Afghan government confirmed that the vice president was fine, saying the attackers “failed to get to their evil aim.”

No party would immediately claim responsibility for the bombing.

