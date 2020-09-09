Afghan VP dodges death as deadly roadside bomb blast kills at least 10 in Kabul
The deadly incident happened on Wednesday morning in the Taimani area in northwestern Kabul. The powerful explosion left the street covered with rubble and seriously damaged one of the cars.
Video: Aftermath of today’s explosion in Taimani area of #Kabul city that targeted the convoy of First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, according to sources. #Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/fbNOSpIMYt— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) September 9, 2020
At least 10 people were killed by the explosion and 10 others were injured, including some of Saleh’s bodyguards.
VP Saleh Survives #Kabul Blast, At Least 10 Killedhttps://t.co/FogIgYm74rpic.twitter.com/a6xL3HjxNh— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) September 9, 2020
Saleh himself was unharmed in the attack, his son Ebad tweeted. The Afghan government confirmed that the vice president was fine, saying the attackers “failed to get to their evil aim.”
I was alongside H.E FVP when our vehicle was targeted. I assure you he’s fine and everybody is fine, no martyrs from ours just yet.— Ebad Saleh (@ebmanslh) September 9, 2020
No party would immediately claim responsibility for the bombing.
