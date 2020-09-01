Coronavirus cases in Europe surge past 4 MILLION, but account for only 16% of global number – AFP tally

The number of Covid-19 cases in Europe has surpassed 4 million, according to the latest tally by the AFP news agency using official government sources. The total number of cases on the continent now stands at 4,006,077.

Europe surged past the four million mark on Tuesday, but at the same time, its share in the global number of cases has fallen to just 16 percent – down from almost 40 percent back in May when the total number of infections was around half of the current number.

Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 216,000 people in Europe have died due to Covid-19, while more than 2.2 million have recovered, the data shows.

Russia, which now accounts for one quarter of all cases in Europe, still tops the list of the most affected countries on the continent. Russia's cases passed the one million mark on Tuesday after 4,729 more cases were confirmed – although the situation has been stabilizing with the number of new cases slowly falling, according to government data. Spain and Britain follow Russia with the second and third most infections in Europe.

The total number of cases across Europe is now lower than the number of infections in the United States, which is still the most affected nation in the world, with more than six million people having contracted the virus. Brazil, the second most-affected nation, has recorded over 3.9 million cases to date, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In early August, the AFP tally suggested that the pandemic was stabilizing as the world surpassed 20 million Covid-19 cases. Still, an additional five million new infections were recorded since that time.

