WATCH: Blazing 150ft superyacht sinks off the coast of Sardinia as 8 Kazakh nationals rescued

The Italian Coast Guard has shared dramatic footage of the 150-foot superyacht ‘Lady MM’ engulfed in flames before it sank in the Mediterranean.

The superyacht, estimated to cost tens of millions of euros, was heading from Capri to Sardinia when it caught fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The nearby Guardia Costiera station picked up a distress signal at approximately 06:00 local time, indicating the luxury yacht was 50 miles off Capo Comino, Sardinia.

A rescue helicopter and two patrol boats were dispatched immediately, but the nine crew members and eight Kazakh nationals on board had already abandoned ship and clambered into a life raft. They were taken to shore, and no injuries were reported.

The vessel’s steel hull and aluminum superstructure were completely destroyed by the fire, and it sank by the stern at roughly 17:30. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The 48-meter ISA 470 series yacht was built in 2003 and could carry up to 18,000 gallons of fuel, according to SuperYacht Times. Its luxurious air-conditioned accommodation included a VIP stateroom, a master suite, one double cabin, and two twin cabins. Among its high-spec fittings was an on-deck Jacuzzi, a gym, and a cherry wood and onyx fireplace in its upper salon. The craft was previously named ‘April Fool’.

