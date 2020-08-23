 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Dozens arrested amid chaotic anti-Netanyahu protests in Jerusalem (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

23 Aug, 2020 00:37
Dozens arrested amid chaotic anti-Netanyahu protests in Jerusalem (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
People protest against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardships in Jerusalem on August 22, 2020. © Reuters / Ronen Zvulun
Thousands of people have hit the streets of Jerusalem, as protests against PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged corruption, as well as mishandling of the coronavirus crisis, continue across the country.

Up to 10,000 people hit the streets of Jerusalem on Saturday, according to some estimates, as the protests against Netanyahu continue for the 9th consecutive week. The activists gathered in front of Netanyahu’s official residence, and blocked several intersections across the city.

As the demonstration escalated into sporadic scuffles between police and protesters, at least 30 people were detained, local media reported.

The protest brought people together over a variety of issues, including the long-standing corruption charges against Netanyahu, as well as the 20+ percent unemployment rate and overall state of Israeli economy.

The government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis also faced criticism, as this week Israel passed the 100 thousand cases mark, a relatively significant number for the 9 million nation.

© Reuters / Ronen Zvulun

Activists of the so-called Black Flag movement, that perceives Netanyahu as a ‘threat to Israel’s democracy’, were spotted among the protesters as well.

A protester wearing a rubber mask of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a jail suit in Jerusalem August 22, 2020. REUTERS/ © Reuters / Ronen Zvulun

The new round of protests comes just before the August 25 deadline to pass the state budget. The government has been in deadlock over it for weeks already, and blowing the deadline could result in a new general election – the fourth one in less than two years.

