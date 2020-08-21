Hungary to tighten border crossing restrictions from September 1

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said Hungary will tighten border crossing rules as of September 1 to curb the spread of coronavirus. The number of new infections is rising in neighboring countries.

“As the school year starts, we will no longer be able to work with the border crossing system that was used during the summer,” Orban said.

Currently, those returning from countries with higher infection rates need to self-quarantine for 14 days unless they produce two negative virus tests.

Orban did not provide details about the new restrictions.

As of Friday, Hungary had reported 5,046 coronavirus cases, with 609 deaths.

