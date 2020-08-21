 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Hungary to tighten border crossing restrictions from September 1

21 Aug, 2020 08:33
Get short URL
Hungary to tighten border crossing restrictions from September 1
The Hungary-Austria border. © Reuters / Leonhard Foeger
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said Hungary will tighten border crossing rules as of September 1 to curb the spread of coronavirus. The number of new infections is rising in neighboring countries.

“As the school year starts, we will no longer be able to work with the border crossing system that was used during the summer,” Orban said.

Currently, those returning from countries with higher infection rates need to self-quarantine for 14 days unless they produce two negative virus tests.

Also on rt.com While Covid-19 rampages through EU, Western Europe obsesses over Hungary’s emergency laws – Foreign Minister Szijjarto to RT

Orban did not provide details about the new restrictions.

As of Friday, Hungary had reported 5,046 coronavirus cases, with 609 deaths.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies