Nine workers TRAPPED after large fire erupts at hydroelectric dam in India (VIDEOS)

Rescue teams were called in after an explosion and a fire were reported inside an underground facility at a hydroelectric dam in India. Nine people are believed to be trapped inside.

According to local media, a fire broke out inside an underground power plant at the Srisailam Dam in Telangana State on Thursday night.

Worrying mishap at #Srisailam Left power house; nine #Transco employees trapped inside; rescue efforts on; 10 others were rescued; #NDRF called in; short circuit may have caused fire accident @ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/9h4H5aVgrj — Journalist Rafi (@JournalistRafi) August 21, 2020

Videos from the scene show engineers with fire extinguishers rushing to put out a bright blaze raging on one of the power units.

major fire🔥broke out in the hydel power station on the left canal of #Srisailam#Telangana. Rescue operations are underway 10rescued,9people stuck on the lwr floor of the power housePrayers for the team trapped. hope they r safe..@PawanKalyan@JanaSenaParty@Cbn_Kotapic.twitter.com/nvCeEtvhwP — Vinutha Kota (@VinuthaKota) August 21, 2020

Initial reports say that a short circuit may have caused the fire.

#Telangana CM #KCR expressed shock over accident that took place at #Srisailam Power Generation Plant. CM wanted all those who were trapped in Plant should come out safely. CM spoke to Minister Jagdeesh Reddy & Transco, Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao & reviewed relief measures pic.twitter.com/gpWTEM0ZDy — Aneri Shah (@tweet_aneri) August 21, 2020

A total of 10 people have been rescued, six of whom were hospitalized.

Telangana Energy Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy said that nine people are still trapped inside, while rescue efforts are being hampered by thick smoke in the facility.

