 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Nine workers TRAPPED after large fire erupts at hydroelectric dam in India (VIDEOS)

21 Aug, 2020 06:13
Get short URL
Nine workers TRAPPED after large fire erupts at hydroelectric dam in India (VIDEOS)
FILE PHOTO: The Srisailam Dam in India, October 2009. © Information and Public Relations Department of Andhra Pradesh / Reuters
Rescue teams were called in after an explosion and a fire were reported inside an underground facility at a hydroelectric dam in India. Nine people are believed to be trapped inside.

According to local media, a fire broke out inside an underground power plant at the Srisailam Dam in Telangana State on Thursday night.

Videos from the scene show engineers with fire extinguishers rushing to put out a bright blaze raging on one of the power units. 

Initial reports say that a short circuit may have caused the fire.

A total of 10 people have been rescued, six of whom were hospitalized.

Telangana Energy Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy said that nine people are still trapped inside, while rescue efforts are being hampered by thick smoke in the facility.

Also on rt.com Oil tanker catches fire & cargo ship sinks after collision off Shanghai, 14 missing (VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies