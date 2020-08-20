Google Drive, Gmail experiencing major outage across the world

Google’s cloud storage service Drive and it’s email platform Gmail are experiencing a major outage affecting users across Asia, the west coast of the US and Europe.

Thousands of frustrated users reported issues on the popular crowdsourcing site Downdetector, which tracks social media and online services outages across the globe.

The main complaints are the inability to send emails or add any attachments. Users are also reporting excruciatingly slow uploads while others are experiencing a complete blackout of services.

“We’re investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly,” Google said in a brief statement.

Frustrated workers vented their complaints on Down Detector. “Oh my god why do you have to be problematic at this specific time of the week my boss is gonna kill me!!!” user Hoàng Thanh Hải wrote. “I can’t even copy and paste the image file to the google slides . Oh my god. I have to do my job, Please !” added James Keen.

Many Twitter users also expressed their annoyance at the inconvenience. However, some were able to see the bright side.

#GmailPic 1: When I hear gmail is downPic 2: When I realize I won't get work mails now pic.twitter.com/ZQuxsRYNi1 — Nishtha. (@morningstar1104) August 20, 2020

The contagion appears to have spread to other Google assets including, but not limited to, Google Meet, Docs and Google Voice.

Google’s ‘G Suite Status Dashboard’ shows several services are experiencing major, ongoing issues throughout the early hours of Thursday morning in Europe.

