 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

3rd draft of Belarusian constitution in the works, Lukashenko reveals, says ready to hand over powers by law & not under pressure

17 Aug, 2020 13:42
Get short URL
3rd draft of Belarusian constitution in the works, Lukashenko reveals, says ready to hand over powers by law & not under pressure
FILE PHOTO: Aleksandr Lukashenko swears allegiance to the Belarusian people on a copy of the constitution © RIA Novosti / BelTA
As political turmoil looms large in Belarus, its freshly reelected President Alexander Lukashenko said work is underway to get the third iteration of the country’s constitution ready for a potential popular vote.

There have been two drafts of the country’s governing law, but both have been shelved as they offered nothing new when compared to the document in force, President Lukashenko said during a rally at a Minsk truck factory.

“We do need a new constitution. I was offered two versions. I rejected them because they differ little from this one,” he told the media. Now, “work is underway on a third version,” the president revealed

The news comes as people across Belarus are rallying against Lukashenko’s reelection, with opposition figures insisting the August 9 vote was rigged and unfair. Protesters demand that Lukashenko step down and give way for a new election; the president himself says he is not against the change – but that it should proceed without coercion.

“We’re putting it for a vote, adopting the constitution, and I’m handing over my powers according to the constitution,” he offered. “But not under pressure and not through street [action]!”

Also on rt.com ‘No new elections, unless you KILL ME’: Defiant Lukashenko confronts enraged workers as key industrial sites erupt in strikes

The current edition of Belarus’ constitution was adopted back in 1994. It was amended on several occasions, with critics saying the changes helped Lukashenko cement power and silence dissent – a claim he has consistently denied.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies