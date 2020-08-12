 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH: Thick black smoke billows from HUGE HOTEL FIRE in Spain

12 Aug, 2020 18:09
Get short URL
WATCH: Thick black smoke billows from HUGE HOTEL FIRE in Spain
© Twitter / @Luciamolinaa_2
A massive fire has erupted at the Trinimar Hotel in the eastern Spanish municipality of Benicàssim, with clouds of thick black smoke filling an area packed with tourists after the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The blaze set off the fire alarms, leading to the evacuation of 260 people, according to local reports.

Eyewitness footage of the incident shows massive clouds of black smoke billowing from the burning building’s lower floors.

The dense smoke filled the area surrounding the hotel.

The local fire department said on Twitter that the blaze has affected the cafeteria inside the building and the outdoor parking lot. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies