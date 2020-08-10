 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Belarusian protesters commanded from abroad, including Poland, UK & Czech Republic – President Lukashenko

10 Aug, 2020 11:29
© Sputnik / Victor Tolochko
The violent protests across Belarus after Sunday’s presidential election were directed from abroad, re-elected President Alexander Lukashenko claimed. He also blamed foreign countries for internet connection troubles.

The country’s special services intercepted phone calls from Poland, UK and the Czech Republic on election day, Lukashenko said.

...They were controlling our, I beg your pardon, sheep: they don’t understand what they’re doing and they’re being controlled already.

Also on rt.com 3,000 detained, dozens of protestors & police injured in clashes after Belarus election

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

