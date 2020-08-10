Belarusian protesters commanded from abroad, including Poland, UK & Czech Republic – President Lukashenko
The violent protests across Belarus after Sunday’s presidential election were directed from abroad, re-elected President Alexander Lukashenko claimed. He also blamed foreign countries for internet connection troubles.
The country’s special services intercepted phone calls from Poland, UK and the Czech Republic on election day, Lukashenko said.
...They were controlling our, I beg your pardon, sheep: they don’t understand what they’re doing and they’re being controlled already.
