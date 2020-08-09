 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police disperse anti-Netanyahu protesters outside PM’s residence in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

9 Aug, 2020 08:03
Footage shows officers dragging away demonstrators outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence. Several people were detained in Jerusalem after a thousands-strong rally.

A clip from RT’s Ruptly video agency shows scuffles between activists and police officers on Sunday as they attempt to disrupt a sit-in at the Israeli PM’s official residence in central Jerusalem, that has been become the focus of frequent anti-government demonstrations.

After midnight police demanded demonstrators to disperse, then started to remove those who refused to leave by force. According to The Times of Israel, at least three people were detained for “disturbing public order and attacking officers.” The paper citing a police spokesperson reported that a Haaretz photographer was also briefly held for allegedly “attacking” an officer.

Thousands took to the streets on Saturday in a massive anti-government protest. Demonstrations have been taking place across the country for the past several weeks – the largest protests since 2011 – over the corruption charges against Netanyahu and what critics perceive as his government’s poor handling of the coronavirus crisis.

