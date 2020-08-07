WATCH powerful shockwave from Beirut explosion hit church as guests gather for wedding

An exclusive video from a church shows guests running in fear after a shockwave from the blast in Lebanon’s capital Beirut makes the walls shake and blows out the windows.

The clip obtained by RT's Ruptly video agency starts with jubilant guests gathering for a wedding in Ain El Remmaneh, near Beirut. They are confused and startled by what at first appears to be a minor earthquake.

When the shockwave hits the church a few seconds later, the guests scream in horror, stumbling and rushing to the exit.

One person grabs a child before running outside, where a plume of thick reddish smoke billows high into the sky.

According to Ruptly, none of the guests was reported to have died or have been seriously injured.

Meanwhile, inside the church, shards of stained glass and pieces of the interior can be seen scattered around the floor.

Two extremely powerful blasts ripped through Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 157 people and leaving over 300,000 displaced. Officials linked the blasts to around 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse in the city’s port, but the exact cause of the explosions is yet to be determined.

Also on rt.com The cargo that blew up Beirut: Sailor REVEALS troubled history of doomed ship that brought TONS of explosive fertilizer to Lebanon

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!