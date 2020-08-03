Police are negotiating with a man who claims to have an explosive device and is holed up in a Kiev business center, according to Ukrainian officials.

The unidentified man walked into a bank located in the city’s Leonardo business center and announced that he had a bomb in his backpack. He ordered a bank employee to call the police, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko said.

“Negotiations are underway with the criminal. We demand that he surrender. He demands that the media be granted access to him so he can give interviews,” Gerashchenko said, according to local media.

He stressed that the police were keen to negotiate with the man to bring an end to the standoff. While the bank employees had fled the building, their boss had chosen to remain inside, Gerashchenko claimed, later clarifying that he was sharing preliminary information that had not yet been verified.

“In any case, we would describe this as a terrorist act,” he added.

As law enforcement agents urged the man to surrender, people have been asked to avoid the area.

Armored vehicles are being brought up to the place of the special operation near the Kiev bank.

The Ukrainian authorities have identified the suspect, who is believed to be an 32-year-old Uzbekistan citizen.

Gerashchenko added that the situation appeared to mirror an incident last month in the western city of Lutsk, in which a gunman took around 20 hostages. He later freed his captives, after President Volodymyr Zelensky complied with his demand to publicly endorse “Earthlings,” a 2005 American documentary narrated by Joaquin Phoenix about humanity’s use of animals as pets, food, clothing, entertainment, and for scientific research. Police were then able to successfully disarm and arrest the hostage-taker.

