India’s interior minister hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19

India’s Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah has confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Shah said on Twitter that he decided to get tested after showing initial symptoms of Covid-19.

“My health is fine,” the minister wrote, but added that he would still be going to hospital on the advice of the medics. The 55-year-old, who was put in charge of internal security last May, also advised everyone that had been in contact with him in recent days to self-isolate and get tested.

Shah is a close ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and one of the most influential politicians in the country. As the head of the Home Affairs Ministry, he has been at the forefront of India’s battle with the coronavirus.

Also on rt.com Keeping borders shut for long 'almost impossible', WHO says, as countries fear Covid-19 spike

The country has been hit hard by the disease as it ranks third in the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases after the US and Brazil. So far, over 1.7 million Indians have been infected, with more than 37,000 fatalities.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!