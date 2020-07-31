One killed and at least 50 people injured in high-speed train derailment in Portugal

A high-speed train and a maintenance machine crashed on Friday in Portugal's central region, leaving one person killed and at least 50 people injured.

The accident occurred near the city of Soure in the central part of the country.

Portugal : On signale un accident de train à grande vitesse au Portugal qui aurait fait 1 mort et 50 blessées pic.twitter.com/YIvPXpyhTM — Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) July 31, 2020

The train was carrying 240 people, according to Reuters. The country's national relief operations authority CNOS said over 160 rescue personnel are working at the site, as well as two medical helicopters.

Five of the injured are said to be in critical condition, while 30 have only minor injuries.

