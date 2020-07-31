 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
One killed and at least 50 people injured in high-speed train derailment in Portugal

31 Jul, 2020 15:55
One killed and at least 50 people injured in high-speed train derailment in Portugal
FILE PHOTO Alfa Pendular, high-speed train of the Portuguese state railway CP, Comboios de Portugal, in Santa Apolonia Railway Station, Lisbon, Portugal © Global Look Press/Stefan Kiefer/imageBROKER.com
A high-speed train and a maintenance machine crashed on Friday in Portugal's central region, leaving one person killed and at least 50 people injured.

The accident occurred near the city of Soure in the central part of the country. 

The train was carrying 240 people, according to Reuters. The country's national relief operations authority CNOS said over 160 rescue personnel are working at the site, as well as two medical helicopters.

Five of the injured are said to be in critical condition, while 30 have only minor injuries.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

