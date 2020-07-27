WATCH: 28-story tower ablaze in Turkey's Ankara
The blaze broke out on Monday evening local time at the site in the business district of Sogutozu. The fire started on the fifth floor, according to local reports, and eyewitness footage shows the lower part of the building enveloped by thick black smoke.
Umarım kimseye zarar gelmemiştir,bu video çekmiş olmam insanların duruma vakıf olabilmesi için. Fakat itfaiyenin hızlı müdahalesi sayesinde büyük bir faciadan dönüldü. #viatower#Ankara#viapic.twitter.com/DN8l66sHxE— Deniz PALA (@DENIZASIMPALA) July 27, 2020
Ankara otogar arkasında yangın çıktı, inşallah can kaybı yoktur 😔 pic.twitter.com/FXtqkz6aQb— Hasip Özkan (@bir_gozyaslar) July 27, 2020
The flames quickly spread up the exterior of the tall tower. Parts of the exterior could even be seen crumbling in the blaze and falling off completely.
Ankara'da plazada yangın çıktı.İş merkezinde çalışanlar tahliye ediliyor.İtfaiye ekipleri yangını kontrol altına almaya çalışıyor #ankara#yangın#Plazapic.twitter.com/1i5h1xgB65— Osman İMECE- Video (@imeceosman) July 27, 2020
BREAKING VIDEO: Huge Fire erupts at Via Tower / Flat in Yenimahalle, #Ankara, #Turkey#viaflat#viatowerpic.twitter.com/wdIMdYbZXQ— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 27, 2020
There have been no reports of casualties or injuries.
Ankara’s provincial governor Vasip Sahin arrived on the scene to assess the situation, and told local media that all necessary evacuations have been completed and that the fire was concentrated on the outside of the building. Firefighters are sweeping the tower, floor by floor, in case anyone remains trapped inside.
