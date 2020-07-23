Twitter admits hackers read private messages of 36 VIP users in massive breach, hopes only one ‘elected official’ among them

Hackers gained access to the private messages of at least 36 high-profile Twitter accounts targeted in an unprecedented security breach earlier this month, the company said, among them at least one elected official.

“We believe that for up to 36 of the 130 targeted accounts, the attackers accessed the [direct message] inbox, including 1 elected official in the Netherlands,” Twitter said in a statement on Wednesday, without naming the office-holder.

The company maintains it has so far seen “no indication” that messages of any other current or former political figures were compromised in the attack.

We believe that for up to 36 of the 130 targeted accounts, the attackers accessed the DM inbox, including 1 elected official in the Netherlands. To date, we have no indication that any other former or current elected official had their DMs accessed. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 22, 2020

The social media giant previously revealed that the hackers behind the massive July 15 breach – which swept up the accounts of billionaires, corporations and even former US President Barack Obama, among other high-profile targets – accessed “personal information” such as email addresses and phone numbers. The company says its “forensic investigation” is ongoing, however, suggesting it could still turn up other sensitive information seen by the hackers.

Also on rt.com Alleged screenshots of internal Twitter tools suggest platform maintains user ‘blacklists’ despite denying practice for years

In what’s been described as the platform’s largest-ever security breach, the attackers used an internal administrative tool to hijack 130 accounts, tweeting deceptive bitcoin offers from each in an effort to scam users out of cryptocurrency. While the scheme apparently paid off, bilking more than $118,000 in bitcoin from hapless victims, it remains unclear how the hackers accessed the internal employees-only tool. According to sources cited by Motherboard, they had help from a Twitter insider, who either granted the attackers access to the tool or took over the accounts on their behalf.

Also on rt.com Twitter employee COLLUDED with bitcoin scammers in takeover of high-profile accounts, hacker sources say

Like this story? Share it with a friend!