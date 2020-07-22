US abruptly informs Beijing to CLOSE consulate in Houston – Chinese Foreign Ministry

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the US asked it to close down its consulate in Houston, Texas. Beijing condemned the move, promising retaliation if the decision is not reversed.

The abrupt demand to shut down the consulate is an “unprecedented escalation” of hostilities, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters. He warned that Beijing will retaliate if the US does not reverse its decision.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of China’s Global Times newspaper, tweeted that Beijing was given 72 hours to vacate the consulate building. “This is a crazy move,” he wrote.

The US asked China to close Consulate General in Houston in 72 hours. This is a crazy move. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 22, 2020

DETAILS TO FOLLOW