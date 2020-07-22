 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US abruptly informs Beijing to CLOSE consulate in Houston – Chinese Foreign Ministry

22 Jul, 2020 07:33
FILE PHOTO: US and Chinese flags in Arlington, Virginia. November 2018. © Yuri Gripas / Reuters
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the US asked it to close down its consulate in Houston, Texas. Beijing condemned the move, promising retaliation if the decision is not reversed.

The abrupt demand to shut down the consulate is an “unprecedented escalation” of hostilities, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters. He warned that Beijing will retaliate if the US does not reverse its decision.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of China’s Global Times newspaper, tweeted that Beijing was given 72 hours to vacate the consulate building. “This is a crazy move,” he wrote.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

