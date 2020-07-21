UK parliament's intelligence report claims Russia tried to ‘influence’ Scottish referendum, spy agencies should probe Brexit

The report into Russian interference into UK politics claims Moscow sought to meddle in the 2014 Scottish referendum and spy agencies should probe “potential interference” in the Brexit referendum. Moscow denies the allegations.

The report published by the British parliament's intelligence and security committee on Tuesday hit out successive UK prime ministers for failing to investigate fears of Russian interference in the 2018 EU referendum claiming there had been no assessment of the Kremlin’s alleged meddling.

The UK’s spy agency - MI5 - was also singled out for not providing adequate evidence - with the authors of the report noting that "In response to our request for written evidence at the outset of the Inquiry, MI5 initially provided just six lines of text.”

Moscow has denied all allegations of interference in UK politics.

The committee - made up of a cross-party group of UK MPs - thanked a long list of people for their contributions to the inquiry. They curiously included former MI6 spy Christopher Steele, American journalist Anne Applebaum, American-British financier Bill Browder and British security specialist Edward Lucas.

During a media conference to unveil the report, SNP MP Stewart Hosie slammed the Tory administration led by former PM Theresa May for showing a “lack of curiosity" into Russian influence following the US Democratic National Committee (DNC) emails hack in 2016.

Fellow panel member Kevan Jones - Labour MP for North Durham - insisted that there is "quite rightly" a reluctance of UK intelligence agencies to involve themselves in electoral matters. However, Jones claimed that there were "flashing lights" in terms of the Scottish independence referendum and the DNC emails which was a political question that should have been probed - adding "That is a major failing."

