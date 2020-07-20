Chinese jet fighter pilots practice aerial combat skills in rare in-cockpit VIDEO

A video shows Chinese J-10 fighter jets maneuvering and training to intercept an enemy target during a dogfight in the air. The footage gives the viewer a stunning in-cockpit perpsective.

The short clip, posted online by the country’s state newspaper, the People’s Daily, provides a rare glimpse of actual air combat training by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force.

The Chinese PLA Air Force recently released a video of fighter jets in dogfights for the first time. The Northern Theater Command brigade in the video is known for its notable combat record, having shot down or damaged 67 warplanes in the Korean War against the US. pic.twitter.com/StFd8q0nv8 — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) July 15, 2020

The paper said that the planes in the video are from the Northern Theater Command, which covers a vast operational zone in China’s northeast.

A slightly different version of the same J-10 fighter aircraft training footage has been circulating online. It appears to show the pilots communicating in English and is accompanied by a different soundtrack.

