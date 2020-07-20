 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Chinese jet fighter pilots practice aerial combat skills in rare in-cockpit VIDEO

20 Jul, 2020 10:15
Get short URL
Chinese jet fighter pilots practice aerial combat skills in rare in-cockpit VIDEO
FILE PHOTO: A People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force J-10 fighter at an air show in Changchun, China. September 2015. © STR / AFP
A video shows Chinese J-10 fighter jets maneuvering and training to intercept an enemy target during a dogfight in the air. The footage gives the viewer a stunning in-cockpit perpsective.

The short clip, posted online by the country’s state newspaper, the People’s Daily, provides a rare glimpse of actual air combat training by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force.

The paper said that the planes in the video are from the Northern Theater Command, which covers a vast operational zone in China’s northeast.

A slightly different version of the same J-10 fighter aircraft training footage has been circulating online. It appears to show the pilots communicating in English and is accompanied by a different soundtrack.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies