Iran executes man convicted of selling General Soleimani’s location to CIA – official

20 Jul, 2020 08:56
Iran executes man convicted of selling General Soleimani’s location to CIA – official
Women hold pictures of Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani during his funeral in Kerman, Iran. January 2020. © Mehdi Bolourian / Fars News Agency / WANA / Reuters
Iran has executed a man convicted of spying on Major General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in January. It was alleged that the convict had shared sensitive information with both the CIA and Mossad.

The death sentence was carried out against a man called Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, local media reported, citing judiciary spokesperson Gholamhossein Esmaeili.

According to the report, Mousavi-Majd had received payment from the CIA and Mossad in exchange for information about Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Quds Force, its unit tasked with operations overseas. Among this data were the movements and locations of Soleimani, who led the Quds Force, and of other top commanders.

Mousavi-Majd, who was fluent in both Arabic and English, reportedly had access to sensitive information because he worked as a translator for an Iran-linked company in Syria. It was said that he was discovered through an intercepted phone call.

Soleimani was killed in a targeted US drone strike near Baghdad’s airport. Washington had accused him of masterminding terrorist attacks against US personnel and civilians, and argued that his killing prevented the deaths of more Americans. Officials in Tehran, meanwhile, condemned his killing as illegal under international law, and his death sparked massive protests across Iranian cities. 

Mousavi-Majd was not the only person executed after being convicted of espionage in Iran this month. Iranian judiciary reported last week that a death sentence was carried out against a man accused of selling information about the county’s missile program to the US.

