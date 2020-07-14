 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
French President Macron makes masks obligatory in public starting August 1

14 Jul, 2020 12:03
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the wearing of masks in public will now be compulsory, with the new measures taking effect from August 1.

The measure, aimed at preventing a so-called ‘second wave’ of coronavirus, primarily targets enclosed public spaces but could also apply to public events held outdoors. Macron’s comments come on Bastille Day, the national day of France. 

Speaking in a television interview, Macron added that France would be among the first countries to have access to a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by French pharmaceutical company Sanofi.

The president said he hopes to make testing available for all French citizens in the near future, adding that he believes the country will be ready if a second wave of coronavirus hits. 

Macron cited signs that Covid-19 is returning as the reason behind the decision to require citizens to wear masks in public.

The French president also claimed that work on a long-term furlough scheme to keep people employed was underway, but he did not offer any further detail.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

