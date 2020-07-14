French President Macron makes masks obligatory in public starting August 1

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the wearing of masks in public will now be compulsory, with the new measures taking effect from August 1.

The measure, aimed at preventing a so-called ‘second wave’ of coronavirus, primarily targets enclosed public spaces but could also apply to public events held outdoors. Macron’s comments come on Bastille Day, the national day of France.

Speaking in a television interview, Macron added that France would be among the first countries to have access to a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by French pharmaceutical company Sanofi.

The president said he hopes to make testing available for all French citizens in the near future, adding that he believes the country will be ready if a second wave of coronavirus hits.

Macron cited signs that Covid-19 is returning as the reason behind the decision to require citizens to wear masks in public.

The French president also claimed that work on a long-term furlough scheme to keep people employed was underway, but he did not offer any further detail.

