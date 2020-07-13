 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH: Giant blobs of sea foam consume Cape Town as city lashed by gale force winds

13 Jul, 2020 14:15
Get short URL
WATCH: Giant blobs of sea foam consume Cape Town as city lashed by gale force winds
File photo: © Wikipedia / Brocken Inaglory
As if a global pandemic and one of the world’s strictest lockdowns wasn’t bad enough, South Africa has been powdered with snow and lashed by gale force winds – and now Cape Town’s streets are clogged with vast plumes of sea foam.

Amid storm surges and ocean swells, beleaguered Capetonians were confronted by the vast carpet of sea foam that was washed ashore on Monday morning, as seen in eyewitness video from the scene.

In recent days, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned about the impending bad weather stemming from an emerging cold front, but no one could have prepared for the sheer volume of foam that swept ashore.

“The ocean is getting rough. Sea foam in Sea Point this morning. Large waves and storm surge possible today,” SAWS tweeted on Monday. It warned of high seas of between six and 13 meters, and gale force winds of up to 100km/h in certain coastal areas, with reports of vehicles being blown over.

To add insult to injury, 15 to 25cm of snowfall is also expected on the high ground of the Northern Cape and the mountains of the Western Cape, according to SAWS.

The weather service also warned of medium and large sea-going vessels being at risk as a result of dragging anchors, such is the ferocity of the storm surge.

Also on rt.com 5 killed, dozens of firearms seized in hostage situation & violent shootout at South African church (PHOTOS)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies