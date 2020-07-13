WATCH: Giant blobs of sea foam consume Cape Town as city lashed by gale force winds
Amid storm surges and ocean swells, beleaguered Capetonians were confronted by the vast carpet of sea foam that was washed ashore on Monday morning, as seen in eyewitness video from the scene.
It’s snowing sea foam in Sea Point, Cape Town @TimesLIVE@SundayTimesZA@SAWeatherServic@CapeTownpic.twitter.com/wPmCTg9l5t— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) July 13, 2020
Another video I shot this mornjng from #CapeTown of the #CapeStorm. pic.twitter.com/JYXEXScMP3— Joseph Dana (@ibnezra) July 13, 2020
This is what sea point promenade looks like this morning. #capetownweatherpic.twitter.com/S62qnv5jUZ— IG: Mncedisi Hlalatu (@IHlalatu) July 13, 2020
In recent days, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned about the impending bad weather stemming from an emerging cold front, but no one could have prepared for the sheer volume of foam that swept ashore.
Sea Point, Cape Town pic.twitter.com/f8wze59QOl— Jason Peckham (@JasonPeckham) July 13, 2020
Sea point #capestorms#CapeStormpic.twitter.com/rB4BLKEprI— FitnessSA/Gladiator Diamond (@TrojanWarriorTV) July 13, 2020
“The ocean is getting rough. Sea foam in Sea Point this morning. Large waves and storm surge possible today,” SAWS tweeted on Monday. It warned of high seas of between six and 13 meters, and gale force winds of up to 100km/h in certain coastal areas, with reports of vehicles being blown over.
Storm damage inn the town of Ceres in the WC.📷 Hein En Christelle Munnik #CapeStorm#Ceres. @SAWeatherServic@afriwx@peoples_weather@eNuus@AnnetteBotha_WX@eNCA@ewnreporter@Netwerk24@News24pic.twitter.com/J7XppGO28A— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) July 13, 2020
To add insult to injury, 15 to 25cm of snowfall is also expected on the high ground of the Northern Cape and the mountains of the Western Cape, according to SAWS.
The weather service also warned of medium and large sea-going vessels being at risk as a result of dragging anchors, such is the ferocity of the storm surge.Also on rt.com 5 killed, dozens of firearms seized in hostage situation & violent shootout at South African church (PHOTOS)
Like this story? Share it with a friend!