Several injured & missing after explosion, massive fire at biofuel plant in China (VIDEOS)

Multiple fire crews have been deployed to tackle a huge blaze raging at a biofuel complex in China. At least two people were injured during the incident.

An explosion rocked a biofuel plant in the city of Longyan in China’s southeastern Fujian Province, local media reported, citing officials.

Videos from the scene show massive plumes of thick smoke bellowing into the sky.

A witness told CGTN that the fire started during maintenance work at the plant. Other witnesses said they heard several blasts coming from the building.

A rescue operation is underway with multiple teams of firefighters deployed to the site. It is not clear how many people were at the plant during the incident. According to local media, at least two people were injured and two more are missing.

