 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Several injured & missing after explosion, massive fire at biofuel plant in China (VIDEOS)

12 Jul, 2020 14:39
Get short URL
Multiple fire crews have been deployed to tackle a huge blaze raging at a biofuel complex in China. At least two people were injured during the incident.

An explosion rocked a biofuel plant in the city of Longyan in China’s southeastern Fujian Province, local media reported, citing officials.

Videos from the scene show massive plumes of thick smoke bellowing into the sky.

A witness told CGTN that the fire started during maintenance work at the plant. Other witnesses said they heard several blasts coming from the building.

A rescue operation is underway with multiple teams of firefighters deployed to the site. It is not clear how many people were at the plant during the incident. According to local media, at least two people were injured and two more are missing.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies