‘We are hygiene pros!’ Sex workers demand brothels reopen in Hamburg’s red light district (VIDEO)

12 Jul, 2020 08:07
Sex workers held a protest urging authorities to end the lockdown for brothels in the northern German city of Hamburg. Brothels have remained closed for more than three months due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The women, some of whom wore lingerie, held up signs reading "We are hygiene professionals," and "We pay taxes and now nobody helps us!"

A similar protest took place in Berlin outside the parliament building last week.

Brothels have been shut down since mid-March due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Sex workers argue that their workplaces should be reopened as Germany is gradually lifting its quarantine restrictions, and sex work has been allowed again in neighboring states such as Switzerland and Austria.

"Sadly, sex workers, who are particularly familiar with hygiene and protective measures, are apparently not being treated as someone who can responsibly handle protection against the coronavirus in Germany," the Professional Association for Erotic and Sexual Service Providers (BeSD) said earlier this week.

As of Sunday, Germany has had 198,804 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 9,063 deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

