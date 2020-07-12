 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘US military supply convoy’ attacked & torched in Iraq (VIDEO)

12 Jul, 2020 01:36
Get short URL
‘US military supply convoy’ attacked & torched in Iraq (VIDEO)
©  Twitter
Militants on pickup trucks attacked a logistics supply convoy headed to a US military base in Iraq, forcing it to stop, got the local contractors out of the vehicles, and torched the trucks, according to local media reports.

The incident happened on the Samawah-Diwaniya highway as the convoy, operated by Iraqi citizens and carrying supplies from Basra to one of the US bases in Iraq, came under attack by unknown assailants on Saturday night. 

There were no reports of casualties in the brazen attack, but at least three vehicles were completely destroyed in a raid that apparently lasted less than 10 minutes.

Videos and photos posted to social media, which purported to have captured the aftermath of the attack, showed intense flames engulfing the trucks.

"Four trucks were attacked in the Najme region between Diwaniyah and As-Samawah," an Iraqi security source told Sputnik, adding that the attackers “asked” the drivers to get out of the vehicles before torching them and fleeing the scene.

The US-led coalition forces in Iraq often rely on local contractors to move supplies between their bases, but it was not immediately clear whose cargo, which apparently included a flatbed truck carrying a Humvee and two empty fuel trucks, was destroyed.

Also on rt.com Iraqi forces raid HQ of Iran-backed militia as US coalition denies any involvement

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies