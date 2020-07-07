 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
This again? New coronavirus lockdown triggers second wave of panic buying in Australia (VIDEOS)

7 Jul, 2020 18:52
Queues outside a supermarket in Melbourne on July 7, 2020 © Twitter/@Plates1001/via REUTERS
A new wave of panic buying has hit Melbourne, with major queues lining up outside supermarkets after local authorities announced the reintroduction of stricter anti-coronavirus measures – that don’t actually prohibit shopping.

The stage three lockdown measures will return to metropolitan Melbourne and areas north of the city starting on Wednesday, Victorian PM Daniel Andrews confirmed. The announcement came atop the decision of two major chains, Coles and Woolworths, to remove all buying restrictions at stores all across Australia.

The mix of two has apparently had quite an effect on the public, as major queues emerged at shops across the city almost immediately with people lining up at night to lay their hands on some ‘essentials’.

The queues were pictured both inside and outside major supermarkets.

Some stores had their shelves stripped clean by the panic buyers, footage from the scene indicates.

The reasons behind such behavior remain a mystery, particularly since the tighter lockdown does not actually prohibit people from shopping. Many users online condemned the panic buyers, arguing they are the true and only reason behind any potential shortages.

While panic buying has been observed worldwide amid the pandemic, Australians have turned out to be particularly hungry for stockpiling groceries. During the first wave of the pandemic-induced panic, several violent incidents across the country made headlines as angry shoppers literally brawled over toilet roll.

The “ridiculous” behavior was condemned by the country’s PM Scott Morrison as he urged the panic buyers to “stop it,” assuring the public there was enough groceries for all.

