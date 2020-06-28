 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jun, 2020 03:21
Locust swarm INVADES tech & financial hub outside India’s capital (VIDEOS)
FILE PHOTO. © AFP / Sanjay Kanojia
Footage shows a massive swarm of locusts invading the Indian city of Gurugram, located just southwest of New Delhi. The cloud of insects is a rare sight in the city that is a posh financial and technology hub.

The locusts descended upon the streets of Gurugram on Saturday, flying in a large, cloud-like mass as well as resting on everything they pleased. The invasion had been anticipated, with the city’s authorities urging the residents to close doors and windows beforehand.

Footage from the scene shows thousands of desert locusts swarming in the air so fast they are making the picture blurry.

In some locations the insect concentration is so high they resemble a cloud of grayish smoke.

Gurugram, also spelled Gurgaon, is a satellite city of the Indian capital New Delhi, bordering its international airport. The locust invasion prompted an alert for pilots, who have been urged to be particularly careful when landing and taking off from the airstrip.

In fact, it was the first time ever the locusts got into the financial and tech hub, as the insects usually prefer rural areas, local media reported. The invasion prompted fears that the swarm might next head into the capital.

India has been hit by mass infestation of locusts, which affected at least seven states in the north, centre and west of the country. The country’s government has deployed vehicles, including fire engines and even helicopters to spray insecticides on the invading locusts.

Luckily, the infestation comes amid the lean season – a gap between the harvest and the planting season, but the summer crops might be in danger if the swarms of locusts are not properly dealt with.

