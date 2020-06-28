Locust swarm INVADES tech & financial hub outside India’s capital (VIDEOS)

Footage shows a massive swarm of locusts invading the Indian city of Gurugram, located just southwest of New Delhi. The cloud of insects is a rare sight in the city that is a posh financial and technology hub.

The locusts descended upon the streets of Gurugram on Saturday, flying in a large, cloud-like mass as well as resting on everything they pleased. The invasion had been anticipated, with the city’s authorities urging the residents to close doors and windows beforehand.

Swarm of locusts in Gurugram now.. flying past the metro station .. ok then #2020 #locustswarms#Gurgaonpic.twitter.com/awhnhpoQEl — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) June 27, 2020

Footage from the scene shows thousands of desert locusts swarming in the air so fast they are making the picture blurry.

In some locations the insect concentration is so high they resemble a cloud of grayish smoke.

Gurugram, also spelled Gurgaon, is a satellite city of the Indian capital New Delhi, bordering its international airport. The locust invasion prompted an alert for pilots, who have been urged to be particularly careful when landing and taking off from the airstrip.

Locust swarm blanket city in India.People living in Gurugram near New Delhi shared videos and photos as thousands of locusts covered the city. Authorities warned of the impending swarm on Friday, calling on residents to lock their doors. pic.twitter.com/qMyfXQrfGE — The Daily Gyan (@TheDailyGyan) June 27, 2020

In fact, it was the first time ever the locusts got into the financial and tech hub, as the insects usually prefer rural areas, local media reported. The invasion prompted fears that the swarm might next head into the capital.

India has been hit by mass infestation of locusts, which affected at least seven states in the north, centre and west of the country. The country’s government has deployed vehicles, including fire engines and even helicopters to spray insecticides on the invading locusts.

Luckily, the infestation comes amid the lean season – a gap between the harvest and the planting season, but the summer crops might be in danger if the swarms of locusts are not properly dealt with.

