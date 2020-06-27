 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

India surges past 500,000 Covid-19 cases, with almost 15,700 fatalities on record

27 Jun, 2020 07:39
Get short URL
India surges past 500,000 Covid-19 cases, with almost 15,700 fatalities on record
FILE PHOTO. A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman in Kolkata, India. ©REUTERS / Rupak De Chowdhuri
India now has more than half-a-million confirmed Covid-19 cases, as the viral outbreak ravages through the nation of 1.3 billion people. Large cities like Delhi are scrambling to deal with the numbers of patients.

The number of coronavirus infections in India has reached 509,306 after more than 18,500 new cases were added to the tally, government figures, released on Saturday, have shown. A total of 15,685 people have died from the disease there, including 385 in the 24 hours since the previous update.

The country has the fourth-largest Covid-19 outbreak in the world, after the US, Brazil and Russia, and has surpassed Iran in terms of their official death tolls. The pandemic may peak in some parts of India within weeks, with projections saying it may surpass the one-million-cases benchmark before the end of next month.

Also on rt.com Delhi set to test EVERY HOUSEHOLD for Covid-19 after biggest daily rise in new cases

The coronavirus has hit India’s densely populated cities particularly hard. The capital, Delhi, has nearly 80,000 Covid-19 cases and is mobilizing resources to provide extra space and medical personnel to quarantine and treat the infected.

The city of around 20 million people has some 13,200 beds for Covid-19 patients and wants to add at least 20,000 more in the coming weeks. Army and paramilitary doctors have been called to staff quarantine facilities.

As the numbers grow, some of India’s regions consider reintroducing restrictions, which had been gradually eased recently, to alleviate the impact on the economy. India introduced a harsh nationwide lockdown in late March.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies