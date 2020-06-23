 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7.5-magnitude earthquake strikes southern Mexico (VIDEOS)

23 Jun, 2020 15:44
People react during an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico June 23, 2020. © REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A magnitude-7.5 earthquake has struck in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, rattling buildings in the country’s capital more than 200km (124 miles) away.

The tremor struck on Tuesday morning, with Mexico's National Seismological Service rating its strength at 7.1 before upgrading the intensity to 7.5. The United States Geological Survey (USGS), meanwhile, recorded it as a 7.7 magnitude earthquake. Such a huge quake is classified as 'major', and can cause serious damage.

The USGS placed the quake's epicenter along the southern coastline of Oaxaca, yet its effects were felt as far inland as Mexico City. Videos taken in the capital show buildings and power lines swaying, as what sounds like dull explosions ring out in the background.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

In one Mexico City suburb, the seismic waves could be seen literally pulling the ground apart.

According to the USGS, around 18 earthquakes above magnitude 7 occur globally every year. The last such quake to strike Mexico hit Oaxaca in 2018, killing 14 people. One year earlier, the deadly Puebla earthquake struck 55km from Mexico City, killing 370 people and injuring more than 6,000, and leveling more than 40 buildings.

Mexico is one of the world’s most seismically-active regions, owing to its position atop several tectonic plates. As a result, the country experiences an average of 40 earthquakes every day, the majority of them minor. Mexico City, however, is built on a dry lake bed, and its soft soil amplifies the effects of any major tremors.

