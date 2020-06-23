 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Raging River Ibar SMASHES two boats into bridge as flooding forces evacuations across Serbia

23 Jun, 2020 12:20
© Facebook / @sasarrus
Some 71 people have been evacuated and at least one person rescued in critical condition after widespread flooding wreaked havoc across Serbia. The River Ibar burst its banks and destroyed several stricken floating restaurants.

Eyewitness footage captured the exact moment the two diners were reduced to detritus as the raging torrents of the Ibar River smashed them against a bridge in the center of the city of Kraljevo.

A state of emergency was declared across eight municipalities, with several regional roads cut off by floodwaters and some 700 homes submerged underwater.  

Elsewhere bridges and roads collapsed as the bad weather disrupted infrastructure. Despite the widespread damage there have, as yet, been no reports of fatalities.

