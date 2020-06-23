WATCH: Raging River Ibar SMASHES two boats into bridge as flooding forces evacuations across Serbia

Some 71 people have been evacuated and at least one person rescued in critical condition after widespread flooding wreaked havoc across Serbia. The River Ibar burst its banks and destroyed several stricken floating restaurants.

Eyewitness footage captured the exact moment the two diners were reduced to detritus as the raging torrents of the Ibar River smashed them against a bridge in the center of the city of Kraljevo.

Kraljevo danas ali da ostane na ovome, da ne ide dalje. pic.twitter.com/dUjGgTMCIt — Jelena (@DzekiBraun) June 23, 2020

A state of emergency was declared across eight municipalities, with several regional roads cut off by floodwaters and some 700 homes submerged underwater.

Elsewhere bridges and roads collapsed as the bad weather disrupted infrastructure. Despite the widespread damage there have, as yet, been no reports of fatalities.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!