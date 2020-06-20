 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Extinction rebellion activists hose business association HQ with FAKE BLOOD to denounce ‘cynical lobbyists’

20 Jun, 2020 07:25
Get short URL
Extinction rebellion activists hose business association HQ with FAKE BLOOD to denounce ‘cynical lobbyists’
©Ruptly
The French branch of the climate change movement Extinction Rebellion (XR) used a hose to spray fake blood on the facade of the office of the biggest employers’ organization in the country, accusing them of cynicism.

A handful of XR activists gathered at the headquarters of the Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF) on Friday to “call out these lobbies on their cynicism,” as one of the participants put it.

RT
@Ruptly

The protesters showed up outside the building dressed in business suits, some holding cigars and 500-euro bills. They carried a banner reading: “Glory to MEDEF.”

At the peak of the protest, they used a large hose to spray red paint on the building and the sidewalk in front of it, saying the lobby has blood on its hands because they tried to undermine environmental restrictions in France.

The Extinction Rebellion movement was created in the UK in 2018 and came to global prominence last year on the back of a wider push to bring the threat of climate change into public view. The movement was criticized for deliberately provoking mass arrests of supporters during protest events to gain publicity.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies