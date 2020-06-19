 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Ian Holm, Shakespeare actor, who played Bilbo in ‘Lord of the Rings’ dies at 88

19 Jun, 2020 12:16
Get short URL
Ian Holm, Shakespeare actor, who played Bilbo in ‘Lord of the Rings’ dies at 88
The British stage and movie actor Sir Ian Holm, famous for his portrayal of Bilbo Baggins in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ films, has died aged 88.

Holm won multiple awards and fan love for his performances over the decades. Among many memorable roles, he played the creepy, malfunctioning android Ash in the 1979 horror classic ‘Alien’, coach Sam Mussabini in ‘Chariots of Fire’ and Father Vito Cornelius, the awkward priest with a mission to save the world in ‘The Fifth Element’.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies