Ian Holm, Shakespeare actor, who played Bilbo in ‘Lord of the Rings’ dies at 88

The British stage and movie actor Sir Ian Holm, famous for his portrayal of Bilbo Baggins in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ films, has died aged 88.

Holm won multiple awards and fan love for his performances over the decades. Among many memorable roles, he played the creepy, malfunctioning android Ash in the 1979 horror classic ‘Alien’, coach Sam Mussabini in ‘Chariots of Fire’ and Father Vito Cornelius, the awkward priest with a mission to save the world in ‘The Fifth Element’. DETAILS TO FOLLOW