Rocket blasts heard near Baghdad’s Green Zone, US helicopters seen over area – reports

18 Jun, 2020 01:03
Multiple rockets are believed to have been fired into the heavily-fortified Green Zone in Iraq’s capital city, according to local media, with US Apache helicopters reportedly scrambled in the area following the blasts.

Up to four Katyusha rockets landed in or near the Green Zone early on Thursday morning, a correspondent for Al-Arabiya reported. Citing local sources, the outlet also noted that helicopters were seen in the airspace over the zone, which houses US and other diplomatic facilities. Other unconfirmed reports also suggested four rockets were fired in the attack, and that the aircraft seen were American Apaches.

Photos purporting to show the rocket launch site have circulated on social media, with one local reporter stating the projectiles were fired from Baghdad’s Al-Rashid district adjacent to the Green Zone, citing Iraqi security forces.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

