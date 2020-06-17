Muggers become huggers: Thieves change their minds, return stolen goods & embrace victim (VIDEO)

A drive-by mugging in Karachi, Pakistan, ended in an unexpected way when the robbers appeared to have a change of heart and gave their victim back his belongings. They even shared an embrace, viral CCTV footage shows.

The video shows a Foodpanda delivery rider being approached by a pair of robbers who pull up alongside on a moped. The thieves steal the rider’s bag and belongings from his pocket, but after he appears to plead with them, they seem to relent and give everything back to the distraught victim.

One of the muggers even slaps the victim on the back in a friendly manner and, incredibly, they even hug and shake hands. The thieves speed off on their moped – hopefully not going on to rob anyone else.

The touching moment of unexpected compassion was shared on social media, where it generated an outpouring of approval and cheer from netizens happy to see a good news story in these bleak times.

WATCH: CCTV footage of robbers in #Karachi consoling #food delivery man and returning his valuables after he breaks down into tears goes #viral.For more: https://t.co/sjyrWUXJocpic.twitter.com/GsgmurCNAw — The Express Tribune (@etribune) June 16, 2020

A small act of kindness has moved us to tears. This tells a lot about the kind of toxic environment we live in. Little things make a big difference. Humanity is what will save us. Act kindly. — 𝘼𝙖𝙦𝙞𝙗 𝙍𝙖𝙯𝙖 𝙆𝙝𝙖𝙣 (@aaqibrk) June 16, 2020

Lesson: it’s never too late to do the right thing. — Sarah (@sarahHsnNqvi) June 16, 2020

Empathy grows in uncertain places. — Usman aziz (@muusmanaziz) June 16, 2020

