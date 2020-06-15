 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Indian city Chennai reimposes lockdown amid flurry of new coronavirus cases

15 Jun, 2020 11:56
A police officer, wearing a helmet depicting coronavirus, requests a commuter to stay at home during lockdown in Chennai, India. © REUTERS/P. Ravikumar/ file photo
Authorities in the Tamil Nadu state capital Chennai are imposing a new 12-day strict lockdown amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases in the region. The new measures will begin from June 19.

Chennai city and three neighboring districts will reimpose lockdown measures for 12 days including two full days of complete lockdown

“Considering the spread of the virus and based on the recommendation of medical and health experts, an intense lockdown will be in force from 00.00hours of June 19 and midnight of June 30," chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said in a statement Monday.

The local government will provide Rs 1,000 ($13.15) cash support for all residents dependent on ration cards as well as other unspecified relief to help those struggling during the lockdowns.

All state and central government offices will function at 33 percent capacity while travel will be permitted only in the event of medical emergencies. Those living within containment zones will be exempted from work for the duration. 

Meanwhile, shops providing essential groceries will be permitted to remain open for limited hours while restaurants will be permitted to provide takeaway and delivery services. 

As of Sunday, Tamil Nadu had a reported 44,661 Covid-19 cases, 31,896 of which were recorded in Chennai. The state has recorded some 435 deaths, however, many have claimed the figures have been underreported and the figure is expected to rise.

