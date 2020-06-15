Russian court jails former US marine Paul Whelan for 16 years over espionage charges

The American, who also holds British, Canadian and Irish passports, was found guilty of espionage by a Russian court on Monday. The investigation claimed he was caught red-handed after receiving classified data two years ago.

Moscow City Court issued the verdict earlier on Monday, sentencing Paul Whelan to 16 years in jail. Part of the hearing took place behind closed doors.

Whelan is set to serve the term in a high-security prison. His defense will appeal the sentence, and the defendant himself said the trial was “political.”

The indictment reportedly alleged that Whelan, who frequently visited Russia, received a USB drive containing a list of active-duty FSB operatives from one of the secret service’s members back in 2018. Whelan was arrested during the rendezvous, which took place at the five-star Hotel Metropol in Moscow.

Also on rt.com Accused US spy Whelan tracked since first Russia visit, built contacts using autographed book of disgraced KGB officer – reports

The defense team insists the American believed he was receiving a flash drive containing photos of a joint event he set up with a Russian friend, rather than the highly classified information. Whelan’s lawyers have consistently claimed he was the victim of a frame-up.

Whelan has been a frequent visitor to Russia since the mid-2000s, and he reportedly appeared on the security service’s radar as a possible intelligence threat several years before his arrest.

It was reported that prior to his civilian career, he served for 14 years in the Marine Corps, and was deployed in Iraq for several months. He was apparently discharged in 2008 amid allegations of misconduct.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!